TE Greg Olsen signed with Seattle Seahawks, had previously hoped Bears would reached out

Former Bears first-round pick TE Greg Olsen officially signed a one-year, $7 million with the Seattle Seahawks. Olsen had previously played with the Bears and the Panthers over a 13-year NFL career.

Former Panthers' TE Greg Olsen is signing a one-year, $7 million deal that includes $5.5M gtd with the Seahawks, per source. Olsen visited and negotiated with Buffalo, Seattle and Washington but felt most comfortable with the Seahawks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 18, 2020

After mutually parting ways with the Panthers, the 34-year-old had hoped the Bears, the team that drafted him in 2007, would reach out about signing him once he hit free agency. He told ESPN's Waddle and Silvy that he wanted to come home to Chicago, but the Bears management hadn't contacted him.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

One of the Bears biggest needs this off-season is an upgrade at TE, and with Olsen's pass-catching experience on top of his working knowledge of the Bears organization made him appear to be an ideal fit for the team. It appears Ryan Pace disagreed and now the Bears chance at a reunion with Olsen is gone for good. While Olsen's age is showing, with him only appearing in 16 games in 2017 and 2018 combined, he's still a stronger receiver than anyone currently on the Bears depth chart.

Interestingly enough, one of Olsen's best moments as a Bear came during their playoff win against the Seahawks in January 2011, where he scored a touchdown after catching a 58-yard pass from QB Jay Cutler in the first quarter.

We will see come next season if Pace regrets not giving Olsen a call. It would be the empowering breakup movie of the season if the Bears weren't stuck in the role of the ex who missed out on someone great. Until then, Bears' fans can imagine a scenario in which Pace or Matt Nagy chases after Olsen in the rain (which makes perfect sense, since he's going to Seattle after all), holding a boom-boom over their heads, begging him to return to Soldier Field. That's the sports rom-com we all deserve in 2020.

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

TE Greg Olsen signed with Seattle Seahawks, had previously hoped Bears would reached out originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago