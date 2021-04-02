TE Gerald Everett coordinating offseason workouts with Russell Wilson

The Seattle Seahawks signed Gerald Everett to the roster on a one-year deal and the tight end is ready to prove himself this season . . . with a little help from quarterback, Russell Wilson.

Everett had a Zoom interview with the Seattle media on Thursday and had a lot to say.

“I haven’t able to play with a quarterback like Russ up to this point in my career,” Everett told reporters. “I’ve had a different quarterback each place I’ve been, so to be able to play with a guy of Russ’ caliber is really exciting to me.”

In fact, Everett is already making future plans with Wilson, including working out with the signal-caller this offseason.

“Russ and I, we’re actually coordinating now to get together in San Diego to start throwing around—me, him and DK (Metcalf),” Everett confirmed, good news for fans fearing Wilson is on his way out.

Everett should fit in nicely with the Seahawks offense, especially considering he’s reuniting with Shane Waldron, who he spent the last four years with as a Ram.

