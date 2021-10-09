TE George Kittle will not play vs. Cardinals, heading to IR

The San Francisco 49ers come to town without two of their most important offensive players against the Arizona Cardinals. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was already ruled out with a calf injury, meaning that rookie Trey Lance will make his first NFL start.

Lance will not have tight end George Kittle to throw to.

He was listed on the final injury report as doubtful with a calf injury but he will not play. The 49ers announced he was placed on injured reserve, meaning he is out for at least three games.

Since the Cardinals and 49ers meet again in Week 9, he could be back by then.

The Cardinals will be without starting cornerback Byron Murphy, who leads the team with three interceptions, who is out with a rib injury, so things will be evened out a bit.

The two teams kick off at 4:25 ET at State Farm Stadium tomorrow.

