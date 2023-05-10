TE Foster Moreau, who has Hodgkin lymphoma, signs with Saints for three years, per report

NFL tight end Foster Moreau, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma earlier this year, is proceeding again with his football career.

Moreau has agreed to a three-year, $12 million deal with the New Orleans Saints, his agent, Joe Linta, told ESPN on Wednesday.

According to the report, Moreau has received positive results after treatment and plans to play this season. According to cancer.org, Hodgkin lymphoma starts in white blood cells called lymphocytes, which are part of the immune system.

Moreau’s diagnosis was previously detected during a free agent visit with the Saints in March by team physician Dr. John Amoss.

Foster Moreau celebrates after scoring a touchdown with the Raiders.

“I felt strong. I felt like I was running well. I mean, my offseason training was going just fine, and then he tells me something's there that I could've never imagined and it rocks my world,” Moreau said during an appearance on ABC’s "Good Morning America" last month.

Moreau also shared positive feedback on his diagnosis while appearing on the show.

“It's at stage 2, so it's spread from the initial location. But it appears to be a slow spread and we should be able to get rid of all of it,” he said.

Moreau called the experience a “miraculous process” that was “life changing” when he announced he would step away from football on his Twitter account March 22.

Moreau, who is from New Orleans and played football at LSU from 2015-18, could fill an important role for the Saints, who traded away tight end Adam Trautman to the Denver Broncos last month.

Moreau was a fourth-round pick of the Raiders in 2019. He caught 91 passes for 1,107 yards and 12 touchdowns in four seasons with the franchise in Oakland and Las Vegas.

Moreau will earn $8 million guaranteed with $3 million in incentives in his new deal, per ESPN.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Foster Moreau, who has Hodgkin lymphoma, joins Saints on $12M deal