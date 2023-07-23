Here are the TE/FB ratings for Broncos players in ‘Madden NFL 24’

EA Sports revealed tight end and fullback ratings for “Madden NFL 24” last week, and the ratings were not kind to the Denver Broncos.

Greg Dulcich is the team’s highest-rated TE and he’s only 74 overall (a slight increase from 70 OVR last year). Up next is new arrival Adam Trautman at 72 OVR, followed by fullback Michael Burton at 71 OVR.

EA Sports has blocking tight end Chris Manhertz (69 OVR) rated above Albert Okwuegbunam (OVR) and Tommy Hudson (62 OVR).

EA Sports continues to be too lazy to include long snapper as a position in the game, so Mitchell Fraboni is thrown in with the tight ends and given a dismal 32 OVR rating. In real life, every team in the NFL carries a dedicated long snapper on the roster. It’s ridiculous that “Madden” doesn’t include the position in its popular NFL video game.

