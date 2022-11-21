TE David Njoku: ‘I got no sympathy for us’ after 3-7 start

The Cleveland Browns have not had the season they imagined, with their latest loss coming at the hands of the Buffalo Bills. If anyone inside Berea is looking for comfort after a 3-7 start, however, they will not find it from tight end David Njoku. Asked about the slow start, Njoku kept it completely honest, responding, “No one got us here in this position but ourselves… I got no sympathy for us… we just got to work our way out of this hole.”

Even after missing two games, Njoku is on pace for 740 yards on 61 catches for the Browns. Regardless of personal success as he is in the midst of a breakout season, however, Njoku is unhappy with how the 2022 season has gone for the Browns.

With seven games to go, the playoffs are all but out of the question, but can the Browns respond and stack wins to close the season?

#Browns David Njoku: "No one got us here in this position but ourselves…I got no sympathy for us…we just got to work our way out of this hole." — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 21, 2022

