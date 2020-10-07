TE David Njoku designated for return from I.R.

The Cleveland Browns have designated tight end David Njoku for return from the injured reserve list.

It’s a formality but a necessary one for Njoku to return to the Browns active roster. The team has 21 days to decide to activate Njoku, during which time he is able to practice and attend all team meetings and training functions.

Njoku has been on I.R. since after Week 1, a game where he played quite well (50 receiving yards, 1 TD). He injured his knee in the loss to Baltimore. The injury did not require surgery.

He would be the first Browns player to return from I.R. under the new rules implemented for 2020. Players can return after just three weeks and there is no limit to the number of players who can return from the injured list.

