TE Darren Waller becomes 4th Raiders player so far to land in NFL Top 100

Tonight NFL Network began counting down their NFL Top 100. Once they got into the 60s, the Raiders players started showing up fast and furious. First up was Derek Carr at 65, then the edge rush duo of Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby at 62 and 59 respectively, and then right after Crosby came Darren Waller at 58.

Another @Raiders player on the countdown 👀 TE @Rackkwall83 makes his 3rd appearance on the #NFLTop100 at 58! pic.twitter.com/AIr2kHfnVs — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 15, 2022

For Waller, this is a drop in ranking from 2021 when he came in at 35. Waller saw his production decline last season, but it was bound to considering he set a Raiders franchise record with 107 catches in the 2020 season and was widely considered the best tight end in football not named Travis Kelce.

Four Raiders so far is very good. And you know there’s at least one more Raiders player who will make the list. One DaVante Adams. But it should be a while before we see his name in the countdown.

Keep in mind, these rankings are voted on by their peers, which is why we pay so much attention to them.

