TE Darrell Daniels returns from COVID list, 2 practice squad players released

The Arizona Cardinals announced some roster moves Tuesday — the return of a player to the active roster and the release of a pair of players from the practice squad.

Tight end Darrell Daniels returns to the roster. He was placed on the COVID list last Wednesday with a positive test of the virus and missed the Cardinals’ 17-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

His return comes on the same day that linebacker Chandler Jones landed on the list, also because of a positive test.

The Cardinals also cleared a pair of practice squad spots. They released cornerback Luq Barcoo and receiver Johs Doctson.

