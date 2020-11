The Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins kick off at 2:25 p.m. Arizona time at State Farm Stadium with the roof open in front of a little more than 4,000 fans. Both teams seek their fourth straight win.

The Cardinals have the No. 1 offense in the league while the Dolphins currently sport the league’s No. 1 scoring defense.

How will this game go down?

Below we will give updates during the game for injuries, big plays and scores.