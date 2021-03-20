TE Dan Arnold to sign with Panthers on 2-year deal

Jess Root
·1 min read
The Arizona Cardinals have lost another one of their free agents. The latest is tight end Dan Arnold. According to NFL Network’s Peter Schrager, Arnold is getting a two-year deal with the Carolina Panthers, where he will be reunited with Joe Brady, who was the offensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints when Arnold played there.

The deal is for two years, worth $6 million. He is the second Cardinals player to agree to join the Panthers. Linebacker Haason Reddick, after his 12.5-sack season, also is headed to Carolina.

The $3 million per-year average is a lot for a backup tight end. Arnold had 31 receptions for 438 yards and four touchdowns in 2020. Many believed he would have a huge season last year. He wasn’t bad but he wasn’t super productive.

The departure leaves a hole at another position — tight end. They only have Maxx Williams, who played on only nine games last season and had ankle issues from training camp and on, and Ian Bunting, who has never played an NFL snap, on the roster at the position.

2021 Cardinals free agent tracker: Additions, departures, re-signings, tenders, trades

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire's Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

