TE Dalton Schultz picked the Texans due to offensive scheme

Dalton Schultz had seen what the San Francisco 49ers’ offensive scheme had done for others, and he wanted a shot to be blessed, too.

The 49ers had knocked Schultz’s team out of the playoffs the past two seasons. Tight end George Kittle caught five passes for 95 yards as San Francisco moved on to the NFC Championship Game for the second straight season. Kittle has also notched four Pro Bowls and a first-team All-Pro from playing in the 49ers’ scheme.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

When the Houston Texans hired the 49ers’ defensive coordinator, Schultz took note as DeMeco Ryans was a key part of why Schultz’s team was bounced from the playoffs the past two years.

“First and foremost, I am just grateful to have an opportunity to come and play, going into year six,” Schultz told reporters after organized team activities June 6. “Obviously, DeMeco coming in and he’s been the defensive coordinator who has kicked us out of the playoffs, kicked me out of the playoffs the last couple years. Having a defensive minded head coach with a scheme that I truly have respect for and believe in.”

It was only natural Ryans would bring the system from his former job with him. Offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik has been the czar of installing San Francisco’s offense, which entices Schultz.

“Also, just the scheme coming over from S.F., just an offense that I have some familiarity with in my past,” Schultz said. “Obviously everyone has been able to see what they’ve been able to do in San Francisco, so having the opportunity to do similar things here is very intriguing for me at the tight end position especially.”

Advertisement

Schultz’s best season was in 2021 when he caught 78 passes for 808 yards and eight touchdowns.

More Opinion!

Why QB Davis Mills may have staying power with the Texans

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire