TE Dalton Kincaid linked to Cowboys in recent prominent mock drafts

Tight end is regarded as one of the most talented position groups in the draft this year. It boasts both high-end talent at the top ranks and starting quality depth in the latter portions. In other words, it’s a good time to be looking for a tight end.

The Cowboys are predicted to be in the market for a tight end. After playing last season on the franchise tag, Dallas’ top tight end, Dalton Schultz, is expected to leave in free agency. “Next man up” mentality says Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot step up into bigger roles.

But that assumes the Cowboys want to develop a prospect behind the two second-year players. What if Dallas wants to fill the void at tight end in front of Ferguson and Hendershot instead?

That’s exactly what a pair of NFL draft experts are projecting in their most recent mock drafts.

Both Dane Brugler and Mel Kiper have placed Utah tight end, Dalton Kincaid, at pick No. 26 Their latest mock drafts have sent shockwaves through Cowboys Nation, sparking a windfall of passionate responses, both in support and in dissent.

The idea that two draft experts happen to mock the same player to the same team is certainly nothing new. What’s noteworthy here is how plugged in these particular experts are to Dallas and that both predictions surfaced at roughly the same time.

Not hyperbole to say Dalton Kincaid has some of the best ball skills I've ever seen from a TE prospect – 2 drops on 108 catchable last two seasons

– 16/27 in contested situations Legit 1st Round talent at a position I don't often advocate for that early pic.twitter.com/Ju1RPtJJpO — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) February 26, 2023

As many know, Brugler’s history goes back to his days working The Draft Show with Bryan Broaddus and company. He’s one of the most respected draft minds to Cowboys fans and a rising star in the NFL draft community. His takes carry weight; especially the ones which involve Dallas.

Kiper has no shortage of clout in the draft community either. The unofficial OG of draft experts, Kiper and his beautiful head of hair have been covering the draft and scouting the film before most of today’s experts were even born.

Kiper’s connections run deep in the NFL and he’s nailed some pretty out-of-the-blue picks in the past. Look no further back than 2022, when Kiper matched Tyler Smith to the Cowboys. Smith wasn’t even on the radar to many, and represented one of the boldest picks Kiper made in his final mock draft.

One can reasonably assume Kiper heard or saw something before he plugged such an unpopular pick into his mock for Dallas last season. Just like one can assume Kiper didn’t just pull Kincaid’s name out of hat when he matched him with the Cowboys this year.

The fact both Kiper and Brugler make this match at the same time? As the adage goes, “Where there’s smoke, there’s fire.”

While this isn’t hard and fast proof that Kincaid is going to Dallas in the first round, it’s not nothing either. Knowing the track record of these two prognosticators, the selection was based on something other than simply filling needs.

Much can change between now and April 27, but Kincaid now seems to be on the shortlist of potential options.

