What TE Colby Parkinson’s broken foot means for the Seahawks

It's broken foot week in the NFC West. First it was 49ers stud wideout Deebo Samuel, and now it's Seahawks rookie tight end Colby Parkinson, according to Ian Rapoport.

#Seahawks fourth-round pick TE Colby Parkinson suffered a broken fifth metatarsal in his foot while running a route this offseason, source said. The Stanford product had surgery on the Jones fracture on June 2 and has been in Seattle rehabbing the ailment. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 19, 2020

ESPN's Brady Henderson confirmed the news, adding that Seattle expects Parkinson back "at some point this season," which isn't necessarily all that encouraging. Foot injuries can be tricky. San Francisco receiver Trent Taylor suffered a broken foot in training camp and ended up missing the entire season after enduring several setbacks.

A source confirms to @JFowlerESPN that Seahawks rookie tight end Colby Parkinson recently broke a bone in his foot. The team expects Parkinson to be back at some point this season, per Fowler. Seahawks are strong at tight end but already have injury uncertainty with Will Dissly. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) June 19, 2020

That's not to say Parkinson will face a similar fate, it just means it'll be a while before we have a firm timetable on his potential return date. It's a shame as the 6-foot-7 pass catcher could have carved out an immediate role for himself in Seattle's offense, particularly in the red zone.

The good news for the Seahawks is that they're deep at tight end. Seattle invested $7 million in Greg Olsen this offseason, and the team expects to have Will Dissly (Achilles) back by Week 1 Jacob Hollister and Luke Willson were also brought back to compete for roster spots in training camp.

And that's the biggest takeaway from Parkinson's injury: The rookie will start the year on PUP, which opens up a spot at tight end. It was a longshot that both Willson and Hollister were going to make the team without an injury (or setback) to Olsen, Dissly or Parkinson. Now that the rookie is on the shelf, it increases the odds that Willson and Hollister will be safe come cut time.

This could also increase the odds that rookie TE/WR Stephen Sullivan makes the roster. The 6-foot-5 pass catcher is listed as a receiver by the Seahawks but he spent his time at LSU playing tight end.

