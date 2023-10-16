What TE Brock Bowers injury means to Florida football-Georgia matchup

Georgia announced All-American tight end Brock Bowers will undergo ankle surgery this week, which will sideline him for the Florida-Georgia game in Jacksonville on Oct. 27.

What does that mean for Florida football? Bowers had a field day against UF's defense in last year's matchup between the two schools, finishing with 5 catches for 154 yards and a TD in Georgia's 41-20 win over the Florida Gators.

This season, Bowers has led Georgia in catches (41), receiving yards (567) and TDs (4), accounting for 24 percent of UGA's SEC-leading pass offense (2,359 yards).

First year Georgia quarterback Carson Beck has developed a rapport with other pass-catching targets, including wide receiver Marcus Rosemey-Jacksaint (18 catches, 333 yards, 2 TDs), Missouri transfer wide receiver Dominic Lovett (31 catches, 282 yards, 1 TD) and tight end Oscar Delp (13 catches, 160 yards 2 TD), who will replace Bowers as UGA's starter.

The loss of Bowers takes pressure off of a Florida pass defense that has teetered in recent weeks. The Gators have given up an average of 294.5 yards per game through the air and a combined 6 passing TDs in wins over Vanderbilt and South Carolina. Florida will have the bye week to address that and other deficiencies, and Georgia will have a bye as well to re-tool and compensate for the loss of its best player.

No. 1 Georgia (7-0, 4-0 SEC) will take a 23-game win streak into its matchup with UF but has looked vulnerable at times this season. The Bulldogs trailed by 11 points at halftime before rallying to beat South Carolina 24-14. At Auburn, Georgia needed a 40-yard TD pass from Beck to Bowers with 2:52 remaining to pull off a 27-20 win.

Florida (5-2, 3-1 SEC) comes into the matchup with some confidence after back-to-back wins over Vanderbilt and South Carolina but has lost five of its last six meetings with the Bulldogs dating back to 2016.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: What TE Brock Bowers injury means to Florida Gators football-UGA game