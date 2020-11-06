TE Austin Hooper returned to Browns practice

The Browns are on a bye, with players and coaches dismissed from the team’s facility in Berea until Monday. However, in the final practice before adjourning for the off week, the Browns got some positive news.

Tight end Austin Hooper was indeed out on the practice field on Wednesday. It was the first time Hooper has been active in practice since undergoing an emergency appendectomy prior to Week 7. He should be fine to play against the Texans in Week 10.

Hooper has been a hit in his first season in Cleveland. He has 22 receptions for 205 yards and a touchdown in six games, looking more integral in the passing offense by the week.

#Browns TE Austin Hooper returns to practice today from his appendectomy on Oct. 23. Photo courtesy of the Cleveland Browns pic.twitter.com/aud5Zkyj8Q — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 4, 2020



