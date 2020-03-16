It's no secret that the New England Patriots are in need of help at the tight end position. After losing Rob Gronkowski to retirement last offseason, the team struggled to get any sort of production out of Matt LaCosse, Ben Watson, and Ryan Izzo.

As a result of their issues at tight end, the Patriots will probably look to find an upgrade at some point this offseason. They are reportedly interested in free agent Eric Ebron, among others.

But could they be interested in Austin Hooper? The Atlanta Falcons tight end is arguably the best player at his position on the open market. And it seems that he would like to play with at least one potential member of the Patriots.

When asked if he would like to play alongside Tom Brady, Hooper answered in the affirmative and paid respect to the veteran quarterback.

"Of course, everyone would love to play with Tom Brady,'' Hooper said per ESPN's Vaughn McClure. "He's one of [the] greatest of our generation.''

That mirrors closely what Tennessee Titans receiver A.J. Brown said about the potential opportunity to play with Brady. So, it's safe to assume that there are plenty of pass-catchers out there that would like to play with Brady.

If the Patriots do retain Brady -- they're reportedly one of the two teams left in Brady sweepstakes -- they'll likely add more offensive weapons to their arsenal. Could Hooper be one of them? It seems that he would at least be open to it.

We'll soon see what the Patriots do in free agency. They've already made a key move by extending Devin McCourty, and more moves should soon follow. With the league year scheduled to go on as planned, the legal tampering period to kick off free agency will open on Monday at 12 p.m.

TE Austin Hooper: 'Everyone would love to play with Tom Brady' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston