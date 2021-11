Chicago Tribune

Playing on Thanksgiving is nothing new for the Chicago Bears, who have done it 36 times — tied for the third most in the NFL. Known as the Decatur and then Chicago Staleys for its first two Thanksgiving games, the team competed on the November holiday annually for 19 consecutive years from 1920-38. The venue that has hosted the Bears most on Thanksgiving — 11 times — is Wrigley Field. As the ...