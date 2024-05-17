TD Wire praises improvement in Steelers offensive line

“I love it when a plan comes together.” – Hannibal Smith

The Pittsburgh Steelers went into the 2024 NFL draft with a plan. The plan was to improve the offensive line. Pittsburgh spent their first two picks on offensive tackle Troy Fautanu and center Zach Frazier respectively and both guys are projected to start and be significant upgrades in 2024.

Our friends over at Touchdown Wire talked about his teams’ positional units that were most improved by the 2024 NFL draft and they named the Steelers offensive line as one of them.

Here’s what they had to say about the Steelers line as well as the new additions:

The Steelers went all-in here, selecting Washington tackle Troy Fautanu with the 20th overall pick, West Virginia center Zach Frazier with the 51st overall pick in the second round, and South Dakota State guard Mason McCormick with the 119th overall pick in the fourth round. Add in veteran guard Isaac Seumalo (one of two bright spots on that line last season), and 2023 first-round pick Broderick Jones (he was the other), and all of a sudden, Pittsburgh’s primary weakness outside of that pesky quarterback thing becomes a serious strength.

If the Steelers plan works and Frazier and Fautanu live up to expectations, this offense is going to be tough to stop, especially on the ground.

