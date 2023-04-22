New TD Wire mock draft has hits and misses for Steelers

At this point, the NFL draft needs of the Pittsburgh Steelers are fairly straightforward. It is simply a matter of sorting out which positions will be taken when But in this new two-round mock draft from Touchdown Wire, the Steelers land its biggest need in the first round but pass on the other two top needs for secondary positions. Let’s take a look at the picks.

First round - OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee

Second round - LB Jack Campbell, Iowa

Second round - OG O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida

Analaysis

There is no more trendy pick

for the Steelers in the first round than Tennessee’s Darnell Wright and I’m here for it. He’s an elite right tackle prospect and could eventually slide to the left side.

Also, I have no qualms about Jack Campbell at No. 32. I’m not at all sold on Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts as the answer on the inside so getting Campbell makes perfect sense.

But the second pick in the second round is a bit of a head-scratcher. Landing O’Cyrus Torrence would definitely represent value but after signing Nate Herbig and Isaac Seumalo in free agency this pick isn’t really necessary. There are plenty of impact players who go after Torrence that would help the Steelers much more.

