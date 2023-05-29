TD Wire calls Steelers’ 1972 playoff run the franchise’s best without a Super Bowl

The Pittsburgh Steelers dynasty of the 1970s is still one of the most legendary in NFL history. That era started for the Steelers in 1972, a season that didn’t end with a Super Bowl win. Our friends over at Touchdown Wire named the Steelers’ 1972 playoff run as the franchise’s most fun year to not finish with a Super Bowl victory, and we certainly agree.

Here’s what they had to say about the season:

If the postseason run included a “game with a name,” it had to be special. Arguably the most memorable bout with a nickname is the 1972 AFC divisional between the Oakland Raiders and the Steelers. Running back Franco Harris caught a deflected pass and scored a 42-yard touchdown to lead Pittsburgh past the Raiders 13-7 for the franchise’s first-ever postseason victory. Even though Pittsburgh wasn’t as blessed the next week against the undefeated Miami Dolphins, the win over Oakland was tangible proof of a turnaround under Chuck Noll.

There’s no denying the historical relevance of the Immaculate Reception, and I think a lot of fans don’t even realize the Steelers went on to lose the following week. But this season ushered in an era of winning for the Steelers.

