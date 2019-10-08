TD Garden releases statement regarding fan complaints about seating

The home of the Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics has a fresh new look for the 2019-20 season, and Boston fans aren't particularly happy with one aspect of the upgrades.

TD Garden replaced its old black and gold seating with new all-black seating over the summer, and the color alone has stirred the pot in Boston. Still, what's really upsetting fans is the amount of legroom -- or lack thereof.

It doesn't appear TD Garden is taking fan complaints seriously, as the arena management released a statement Tuesday basically telling fans to "get used to it."

Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs addressed the matter last week and said he's waiting to see what fans think of the seating come the Bruins' first regular-season home game this weekend.

"I'm sure we're going to hear some more about it," Jacobs said last week, according to WEEI's Matt Kalman. "Listen, those are the standards that are across the league. It's not like we sort of made it up arbitrarily and this is the size of the seat. Those are across the National Hockey League and NBA. But yeah, I've heard some of the feedback, I personally got some email about it already, it's early days, so I'm sure there's a lot more coming once the season ticket holders – those that may have skipped our preseason games – show up."

That may be the standard around the NHL and NBA, but we have never heard of fans around both leagues complaining as Bruins' and Celtics' fans have the past couple of weeks.

The changes added about 500 seats to the upper level, so TD Garden probably won't do much to improve the amount of legroom between rows. The cramped seating apparently is here to stay.

