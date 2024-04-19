TD Garden is ready for Celtics, Bruins playoff runs. Take a look at all the new food, drink options

The Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins are gearing up for playoff runs and TD Garden is ready to deliver an unforgettable experience for fans of both teams.

TD Garden is just one of five arenas hosting NBA and NHL postseason games this spring and as excitement mounts on the heels of outstanding regular seasons, arena officials on Friday unveiled new retail options for fans, menu specials, and more to take the game day experience to unparalleled levels.

“We’re thrilled to have both the Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics in the playoffs again this year, it’s a privilege that we don’t take lightly,” Glen Thornborough, president of TD Garden and COO of the Boston Bruins, said in a statement. “The energy at TD Garden is electric, especially in playoffs and we are always looking to take the game day experience to the next level with new culinary options, game presentation features, and activations beyond our four walls. We can’t wait to see the fans come out and Defend Causeway.”

To celebrate the first round of the NBA and NHL playoffs, Sportservice put together some “wicked good #TDGEats.”

New concessions that can be found around TD Garden include:

SPICY SLAPSHOT BURGER | BIG BAD BURGER, LOGE 8 & SECTION 311

A cheeseburger topped with peppers and onions, pepperjack cheese, and a chipotle sauce. Served with fries.

THE DUAL THREAT MEATBALL SUB | GARDEN GRILL, LOGE 8/9

Italian-style meatballs are served on a roll with marinara sauce and provolone cheese. Topped with garlic breadcrumbs and basil.

BLUE LINE BEANS & BRISKET | BACK BAY BBQ, LOGE 18 & SECTION 323

Tender, slow-cooked beef brisket served with New England-style baked beans.

SLAM DUNK BBQ SANDWICH | CAUSEWAY CARVERY, SECTION 309

Savory burnt ends covered in sweet BBQ sauce. Topped with sharp cheddar cheese, and Monterey jack cheese and served on Texas toast.

BUZZER BEATER BIRRIA FRIES | FRITO LAY TEST KITCHEN, LOGE 15

Golden waffle fries with birria beef, Pico de Gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.

SHIMMERING SHAMROCK LUCKY LEMONADE

Choice of vodka, green mint syrup, lemonade, and club soda. Garnished with lemon.

PLAYOFFS PISTACHIO MULE

Absolute vodka, pistachio Syrup, fresh lime juice, ginger beer. Garnished with a lime.

FOR THE B

Mocktail made with orange juice and tonic water, garnished with an orange slice.

DIFFERENT HERE

Mocktail made with orange juice, pineapple juice, grenadine, cream and garnished with dried pineapple.

The Boston Garden Society, a sports and social club located inside the arena, has also revamped its menu offerings:

BREAKAWAY BRISKET SANDWICH | SOCIETY PROVISIONS, LEVEL 5

Tender BBQ brisket topped with coleslaw, elote cheese sauce, and cilantro on an onion roll. Served with fries.

HOOPS & SCOOPS GELATO NACHOS | SOCIETY PROVISIONS, LEVEL 5

Choice of gelato topped with chocolate sauce, caramel sauce, sprinkles, crushed Oreos, whipped cream on fried cinnamon sugar flour tortilla chips.

THE GARDEN PIZZA | RAFTERS, LEVEL 9

Artichokes, spinach, heirloom baby tomatoes, basil pesto, and fresh mozzarella.

BOX OUT BBQ BRISKET & MAC | RAFTERS, LEVEL 9

Tender brisket with creamy Mac & cheese.

TD Garden is also rolling out an “Augmented Reality” cocktail menu in the 1928 club, which is part of the Boston Garden Society.

According to TD Garden, this initiative allows Boston Garden Society members and guests to “embark on a unique and immersive journey through the venue’s cocktail menu using augmented reality technology from QReal.”

The AR cocktail menu features a diverse selection of 17 cocktails, ranging from classic favorites to more contemporary varieties.

