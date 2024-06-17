TD Garden packed with celebs, athletes for C's-Mavs Game 5
The stars are out in Boston to watch the Celtics take on the Dallas Mavericks in what could be a historic Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Finals.
The Celtics are one win away from their 18th NBA championship, which would overtake the archrival Los Angeles Lakers for the league lead. There are plenty of celebrities and athletes at TD Garden looking to witness history, including a handful of Patriots and Bruins players and about a dozen Celtics alumni.
Below is the full list of celebrities and athletes at the Garden for Game 5, scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live.
Entertainment
Jack Harlow (rapper)
Donnie Wahlberg (musician/actor)
Joey McIntyre (musician/actor)
Maria Menounos (TV host)
Michael Bivins (musician)
Camille Kostek (model)
Millyz (rapper)
Business
Michael Rubin (Founder/CEO, Fanatics)
NBA/Celtics alumni
Adam Silver (NBA commissioner)
Mark Tatum (NBA deputy commissioner)
Jeannine Russell (Bill Russell’s wife)
Karen Russell (Bill Russell’s daughter)
ML Carr
Kevin Stacom
Jerry Sichting
Eddie House
Dana Barros
Leon Powe
Bruins
Brad Marchand
Matt Grzelcyk
Jim Montgomery
Patriots
Drake Maye
Ja’Whaun Bentley
Other athletes
Mercedes Moné - (AEW Wrestling)