TD Garden packed with celebs, athletes for C's-Mavs Game 5

justin leger
·1 min read

The stars are out in Boston to watch the Celtics take on the Dallas Mavericks in what could be a historic Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Finals.

The Celtics are one win away from their 18th NBA championship, which would overtake the archrival Los Angeles Lakers for the league lead. There are plenty of celebrities and athletes at TD Garden looking to witness history, including a handful of Patriots and Bruins players and about a dozen Celtics alumni.

Below is the full list of celebrities and athletes at the Garden for Game 5, scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live.

Entertainment

  • Jack Harlow (rapper)

  • Donnie Wahlberg (musician/actor)

  • Joey McIntyre (musician/actor)

  • Maria Menounos (TV host)

  • Michael Bivins (musician)

  • Camille Kostek (model)

  • Millyz (rapper)

Business

  • Michael Rubin (Founder/CEO, Fanatics)

NBA/Celtics alumni

Bruins

  • Brad Marchand

  • Matt Grzelcyk

  • Jim Montgomery

Patriots

  • Drake Maye

  • Ja’Whaun Bentley

Other athletes

  • Mercedes Moné - (AEW Wrestling)