TD Garden hosting second watch party as Celtics look to secure banner 18

From Dallas to Boston, Celtics fans will still experience game four like it’s being played at home.

The TD Garden is holding its second watch party of the series Friday night to another sold-out crowd.

Safety precautions are in place should the Celtics win Friday night and fans celebrate as they leave the Garden.

Canal Street will be shut down to cars as a Finals Hub for the game. That street closure starts at 4 p.m. and is expected to go until midnight.

The city says this gives bars and restaurants the ability to expand their capacity.

Boston Police is reminding people to celebrate responsibly, they will have additional officers to assist with traffic congestion and public safety.

Like Wednesday night, the watch party will be similar to that of a live NBA game, which means entertainment, merchandise, and concessions inside TD Garden.

It’s all with the hope that the next time those Celtics fans are in the Garden, banner 18 will be hoisted up and added to the rafters.

Tickets were sold for just $18 to fill the Garden with fans, but the low price hasn’t stopped people from trying to make money off this event. On third-party ticket sites, people are trying to sell these $18 tickets anywhere from $100 to almost $550 each.

Two balcony seats sold early Friday morning on Stubhub for $104 each.

Should there be a game 5 in the series at the Garden, tickets start on StubHub at $1,300.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

