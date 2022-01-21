TD Garden fired up with Mac Jones, Hunter Henry and David Andrews in attendance

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Isaiah Houde
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New England Patriots
    New England Patriots
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Hunter Henry
    Hunter Henry
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Mac Jones
    Mac Jones
    American football player

Mac Jones is already becoming a fan-favorite in Boston.

The New England Patriots quarterback led the team to a 10-7 record, along with a playoff berth as a rookie. He has a bright future with the Patriots and he’s already becoming acclimated with the fellow Boston teams.

Jones, David Andrews and Hunter Henry were spotted at the Boston Bruins vs. Washington Capitals game on Thursday night at TD Garden. Andrews, as he’s done in the past, was extremely quick to chug a beer on the Jumbotron and get the crowd fired up.

Here’s a look at the three Patriots enjoying their offseason already.

Bill Belichick will continue to coach and the Patriots have a lot to look forward to in the future with Jones at the helm.

List

Here's a look at the Patriots' 2022 opponents

Recommended Stories