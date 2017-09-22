TD celebration PSA with former Lion Joseph Fauria

I'm done: I am a nurse at County Hospital in L.A. NO ONE is turned away from getting care, NO ONE!!!!!. We care for the poor, elderly, young, homeless and yes, illegals! So don't give me this BS that people can not get care in this country. THEY DO!!! I see it every day. If you need heart surgery you get it no matter what your financial or legal status. This is why it makes me so pi$$ed off when people do not differentiate "health care" from "health insurance" this entire debate is about "insurance" not "care" get it right!