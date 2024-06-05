TCU women’s basketball player set to play for United States in 2024 Olympics

TCU fans excited to see incoming transfer Hailey Van Lith play basketball won’t need to wait for the collegiate season begins.

Van Lith was announced as a selection for USA Basketball’s 3x3 Women’s National Team on Wednesday.

The Horned Frog is no stranger to the team as she won gold in the 2023 FIBA World Cup 3x3 tournament held in Austria.

Van Lith will be joined on the team by WNBA rookie sensation Cameron Brink, WNBA superstar Rhyne Howard and WNBA veteran Cierra Burdick.

USA Basketball 3x3 national team director Jay Demmings spoke about the announcement in a statement on USA Basketball’s website.

“It is an honor to announce the USA Basketball 3x3 Women’s National Team,” said Demings, “It is an exciting process to put a roster together that will represent the country on a global stage. We are thankful for all the athletes who attended training camps or participated in 3x3 competitions on the journey to Paris 2024.”

Van Lith will be seeking her first Olympic Medal with a U.S. team that is expected to compete for gold.

She transferred to TCU after playing for LSU during the 2023-24 season.