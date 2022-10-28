TCU vs West Virginia prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Saturday, October 29

TCU vs West Virginia How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 29

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, WV

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: West Virginia (3-4), TCU (7-0)

TCU vs West Virginia Game Preview

Why TCU Will Win

The Horned Frogs keep getting tested, and they keep finding ways to come through.

Whether it was the offense going crazy on Oklahoma for 668 yards, to fighting through at Kansas, to surviving a great battle with Oklahoma State, to pushing though a Kansas State team that had the program’s number, 7-0 is 7-0 for a reason.

TCU is terrific.

The offense is keeping the chains moving, it’s No. 3 in the country in yards and scoring – it’s not like there are a ton of lightweights on the slate – and there aren’t any mistakes with just four turnovers so far.

On the other side, West Virginia’s defense is getting torched lately allowing close to 600 yards against both Baylor and Texas Tech. It’s now dead last in the Big 12 in scoring defense, it’s not forcing enough takeaways, and …

Why West Virginia Will Win

There’s a chance West Virginia rises back up at home and comes up with something special.

It’s been sort of crazy, but the home teams have gone 8-0 in the Big 12 over the last two weeks, and the Mountaineers were a part of that with the wild 43-40 win over Baylor. This is just the team’s second home game since September 17th, and it’s going to be a charged up atmosphere.

The Mountaineers have the steady offense to keep on coming, the running game is strong enough pound away a bit, and JT Daniels should throw for well over 200 yards, but …

What’s Going To Happen

TCU has caught a few opposing quarterback breaks.

It knocked out Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel – that was wrong, but the Sooner defense was the real problem in the 55-24 Horned Frog win. The next week, Jalon Daniels left with an injury in the Kansas loss to TCU, and last week Kansas State’s Adrian Martinez left right away and backup Will Howard got dinged up.

TCU will pull this off whether or not Daniels is able to get through it – the Horned Frog offense will be too good against the mediocre West Virginia D – but this will be another wild Big 12 back-and-forth fight.

TCU vs West Virginia Prediction, Line

TCU 38, West Virginia 31

Line: TCU -7.5, o/u: 68.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

TCU vs West Virginia Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

