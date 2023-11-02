TCU vs. Texas Tech: Predictions, odds and injury news for Thursday night's game

Oct 14, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) passes against the Brigham Young Cougars during the game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Christian University Horned Frogs (4-4) will face off against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-5) on Thursday night in a Week 10 showdown. Both teams are coming off a bye week and are looking for a win to get them one step closer to being bowl-eligible as they prepare for a Big 12 clash in Lubbock, Texas.

The Horned Frogs will be without their starting quarterback Chandler Morris, who suffered an MCL injury during the game against Iowa State. Josh Hoover is expected to lead the Horned Frogs against the Red Raiders after starting for TCU against BYU in Week 7 and Kansas State in Week 8.

On the other hand, Texas Tech is struggling with injuries, with nine players listed as out or questionable for the game against TCU. Quarterback Behren Morton has returned to practice after suffering a sprain to his AC joint in his right shoulder during Week 4 against West Virginia. It remains to be seen if he will start against TCU, but he could be in the mix.

Offensive Coordinator Zach Kittle expressed his appreciation for Morton coming back from injury, saying, "Behren brings a different energy from all the guys in the quarterback room; he’s got a little more juice to him. He’s a leader and a guy to lean on, so it is excellent to have him back out there."

Texas Tech is slightly favored to win in the Week 10 Thursday night matchup against TCU at Jones AT&T Stadium.

TCU vs. Texas Tech odds and betting lines:

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are favorites to defeat the TCU Horned Frogs, according to the BetMGM odds.

Spread Favorite: Texas Tech (-3)

Moneyline: Texas Tech (-148); TCU (+124)

Total: 59.5 points

TCU vs. Texas Tech predictions:

The following are some predictions and betting advice from around the web.

Sports Illustrated: TCU will win despite Texas Tech being the favorites

Nathan Cross writes: “Both teams will be fighting hard to get as many wins as they can in this final stretch of the season. Every win counts for both teams. TCU needs two more games, and Tech needs three. Both are within reach, but TCU is closer, and this is one of the must-win games for them as they will still have to play Texas, OU, and Baylor. Because of this, TCU will be more determined and pull out a win.”

Athlon Sports: Texas Tech will win against TCU

It writes: “Our computer model projects the Red Raiders will earn a victory. The Red Raiders are favored, but by less than a touchdown (-3), versus the Horned Frogs. The over/under for this game is 59 points.”

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: TCU has the advantage

Nathan Giese writes: "Behren Morton is set to make his return at quarterback after missing the BYU game. Morton left at halftime of the loss to Kansas State and had been dealing with a bum shoulder since the West Virginia game. His return should at least cut down on turnovers — true freshman Jake Strong was picked off six times in six quarters of play in Morton's absence. Perhaps it will also ignite the passing offense with the likes of Myles Price (33 catches, 331 yards, 4 TDs) and Jerand Bradley (30 catches, 319 yards, 4 TDs) looking to get going. TCU has fared mostly well against the pass as of late, though they haven't had to defend many attempts (their last seven opponents have attempted 17 passes or less in each game). Bud Clark has two of TCU's six interceptions this season."

Winners and Whiners: TCU is the better team

It writes: “TCU's offense is 3rd in the conference in total offense with 464.9 yards per game, going against a Tech defense that ranks 7th in scoring defense. Emani Bailey is averaging over 100 yards per game on the ground for TCU, and Josh Hoover threw for 439 yards against BYU, the offense will be there for the Horned Frogs. TCU will bounce back after an ugly loss as the better and healthier team in this one.”

PredictEm: Red Raiders will take Week 10

Loot Levinson writes: “Neither team has been a very bankable force through eight games, making either side of this equation a bit dicey. I think some edges in recent form and better QB play could resonate in this home spot for the Red Raiders. Getting Morton back gives them a real X-factor they can apply against a TCU defense that may have found some answers with the time off but isn’t really getting better as we get deep into the season, along with an offense not able to keep up against anyone but the bottom-feeders of this conference. I’ll take the Red Raiders in this one.”

TCU vs. Texas Tech injury news:

Frogs' LB Johnny Hodges (Undisclosed) questionable for Week 10

Frogs' TE Chase Curtis (Undisclosed) questionable for Week 10

Raiders' OL Cole Spencer questionable for Week 10

TCU Horned Frogs 2023 schedule and results:

Week 1: TCU 42-45 Colorado Final

Week 2: TCU 41-6 Nicholls Final

Week 3: TCU 36-13 Houston Final

Week 4: TCU 34-17 SMU Final

Week 5: TCU 21-24 West Virginia Final

Week 6: TCU 14-27 Iowa State Final

Week 7: TCU 44-11 BYU Final

Week 8: TCU 3-41 Kansas State, Final

Week 9: Sat. 10/28: Bye week

Week 10: Thurs 11/02: TCU vs. Texas Tech, 7:00 p.m., ET, FS1

Week 11: Sat. 11/11: TCU vs. Texas, TBD

Week 12: Sat. 11/18: TCU vs. Baylor, TBD

Week 13: Sat 11/25: TCU vs. Oklahoma, 12 p.m., ET, FOX

