TCU vs Texas Tech prediction, game preview

TCU vs Texas Tech

Date: Saturday, October 9

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, TX

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: TCU (2-2), Texas Tech (4-1)

TCU vs Texas Tech Game Preview

Why TCU Will Win

It’s a stunningly flawed TCU team – more on that in a moment – but the parts that work are really, really strong.

The offense is amazing on third downs – it’s No. 2 in the nation converting 50% or more of its chances in every game. The punting game is amazing, QB Max Duggan is a veteran who’s great in the red zone, and the offensive line is giving everyone time to work.

Texas Tech’s secondary is getting bombed on and the offense never has the ball. It’s about pacing, but TCU might be able to control the game and the clock a bit. In a strange way, the inability of the Horned Frog D to rush the passer doesn’t hurt – Texas Tech gets rid of the ball fast.

However …

Why Texas Tech Will Win

It would be nice if TCU could generate some pressure on the QB, but it just doesn’t.

Former Utah State starting quarterback Henry Colombi followed head coach Matt Wells to Texas Tech, and he’s coming through large after Tyler Shough went down. The veteran threw for close to 300 yards with three touchdowns over the last two weeks, and he was steady enough in the win over West Virginia.

Again, TCU doesn’t get to the quarterback, and that’s partly why it’s so awful at coming up with third down stops. Texas Tech can run a little bit, and TCU is bad at stopping that, too.

What’s Going To Happen

Is this that strange week when TCU all of a sudden flips a switch and is good at defense again?

The Horned Frogs couldn’t stop Texas from running, couldn’t stop Cal from passing well, and it couldn’t seem to stop anything against SMU.

It’s not like Texas Tech is playing any defense, either, but at home, the offense will be just a little bit sharper with the ground game cranking up to control the clock a bit more.

TCU vs Texas Tech Prediction, Line

Texas Tech 34, TCU 30

Line: TCU -1.5, o/u: 61

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3

