TCU vs. Kansas State schedule: TV, streaming, odds and how to watch Big 12 game

Elizabeth Flores, USA TODAY
TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover rolls out to pass against the Brigham Young Cougars during the game at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

In Week 7, the TCU Horned Frogs welcomed BYU to the Big 12 and handed them a crushing 44-11 loss. The Horned Frogs redshirt quarterback, Josh Hoover, made an impressive debut, throwing for 439 yards and four touchdowns.

Looking ahead to Week 8, TCU hopes to continue the momentum as they prepare to face off against Kansas State but it will be a tough task.

Kansas State had a 38-21 victory on the road against Texas Tech in Lubbock in Week 7, with the Wildcats running game taking center stage. Kansas State freshman quarterback Avery Johnson entered the second half of the game and showed off his running skills, finishing the game with 91 yards rushing, leading the team with a solid performance.

The Kansas State Wildcats are favorites to win against the TCU Horned Frogs at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium.

How to watch TCU vs. Kansas State, TV and streaming:

The TCU Horned Frogs (4-3) kick-off against the Kansas State Wildcats (4-2) at 7:00 p.m., ET on ESPN 2. You can also watch via Fubo.

Notable football players and injury news:

  • Frogs' LB Johnny Hodges (Undisclosed) questionable for Week 8

  • Frogs' QB Chandler Morris (Knee) questionable for Week 8

  • Wildcats' LB Asa Newson (Undisclosed) out for the season

  • Wildcats' LB Daniel Green (Pectoral) out for the season

NCAA Odds Week 8: TCU vs. Kansas State Lines, betting trends:

The Kansas State Wildcats are favorites to defeat the TCU Horned Frogs, according to the BetMGM odds.

  • Spread Favorite: Kansas State (-7.5)

  • Moneyline: Kansas State (-295), TCU(+235)

  • Total: 57 points

TCU Horned Frogs 2023 schedule and results:

  • Week 1: TCU 42-45 Colorado Final

  • Week 2: TCU 41-6 Nicholls Final

  • Week 3: TCU 36-13 Houston Final

  • Week 4: TCU 34-17 SMU Final

  • Week 5: TCU 21-24 West Virginia Final

  • Week 6: TCU 14-27 Iowa State Final

  • Week 7: TCU 44-11 BYU Final

  • Week 8: Sat. 10/21: TCU vs. Kansas State, 7:00 p.m., ET, ESPN2

  • Week 9: Sat. 10/28: Bye week

  • Week 10: Thurs 11/02: TCU vs. Texas Tech, TBD

  • Week 11: Sat. 11/11: TCU vs. Texas, TBD

  • Week 12: Sat. 11/18: TCU vs. Baylor, TBD

  • Week 13: Sat 11/25: TCU vs. Oklahoma, 12 p.m., ET, FOX

Kansas State Wildcats 2023 schedule and results:

  • Week 1: Kansas State 45-0 Southeast Missouri State Final

  • Week 2: Kansas State 42-13 Troy Final

  • Week 3: Kansas State 27-30 Missouri Final

  • Week 4: Kansas State 44-31 UCF Final

  • Week 5: Bye week

  • Week 6: Kansa State 21-29 Oklahoma State Final

  • Week 7: Kansas State 38-21 Texas Tech Final

  • Week 8: Sat. 10/21: Kansas State vs. TCU, 7:00 p.m., ET, ESPN2

  • Week 9: Sat. 10/28: Kansas State vs. Houston, 12:00 p.m., ET, ESPN2

  • Week 10: Sat. 11/04: Kansas State vs. Texas, TBD

  • Week 11: Sat. 11/11: Kansas State vs. Baylor, TBD

  • Week 12: Sat. 11/18: Kansas State vs. Kansas, TBD

  • Week 13: Sat 11/25: Kansas State vs. Iowa State, 12 p.m., ET, FOX

