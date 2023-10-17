TCU vs. Kansas State schedule: TV, streaming, odds and how to watch Big 12 game

In Week 7, the TCU Horned Frogs welcomed BYU to the Big 12 and handed them a crushing 44-11 loss. The Horned Frogs redshirt quarterback, Josh Hoover, made an impressive debut, throwing for 439 yards and four touchdowns.

Looking ahead to Week 8, TCU hopes to continue the momentum as they prepare to face off against Kansas State but it will be a tough task.

Kansas State had a 38-21 victory on the road against Texas Tech in Lubbock in Week 7, with the Wildcats running game taking center stage. Kansas State freshman quarterback Avery Johnson entered the second half of the game and showed off his running skills, finishing the game with 91 yards rushing, leading the team with a solid performance.

The Kansas State Wildcats are favorites to win against the TCU Horned Frogs at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium.

How to watch TCU vs. Kansas State, TV and streaming:

The TCU Horned Frogs (4-3) kick-off against the Kansas State Wildcats (4-2) at 7:00 p.m., ET on ESPN 2. You can also watch via Fubo.

Notable football players and injury news:

Frogs' LB Johnny Hodges (Undisclosed) questionable for Week 8

Frogs' QB Chandler Morris (Knee) questionable for Week 8

Wildcats' LB Asa Newson (Undisclosed) out for the season

Wildcats' LB Daniel Green (Pectoral) out for the season

NCAA Odds Week 8: TCU vs. Kansas State Lines, betting trends:

The Kansas State Wildcats are favorites to defeat the TCU Horned Frogs, according to the BetMGM odds.

Spread Favorite: Kansas State (-7.5)

Moneyline: Kansas State (-295), TCU(+235)

Total: 57 points

TCU Horned Frogs 2023 schedule and results:

Week 1: TCU 42-45 Colorado Final

Week 2: TCU 41-6 Nicholls Final

Week 3: TCU 36-13 Houston Final

Week 4: TCU 34-17 SMU Final

Week 5: TCU 21-24 West Virginia Final

Week 6: TCU 14-27 Iowa State Final

Week 7: TCU 44-11 BYU Final

Week 8: Sat. 10/21: TCU vs. Kansas State, 7:00 p.m., ET, ESPN2

Week 9: Sat. 10/28: Bye week

Week 10: Thurs 11/02: TCU vs. Texas Tech, TBD

Week 11: Sat. 11/11: TCU vs. Texas, TBD

Week 12: Sat. 11/18: TCU vs. Baylor, TBD

Week 13: Sat 11/25: TCU vs. Oklahoma, 12 p.m., ET, FOX

Kansas State Wildcats 2023 schedule and results:

Week 1: Kansas State 45-0 Southeast Missouri State Final

Week 2: Kansas State 42-13 Troy Final

Week 3: Kansas State 27-30 Missouri Final

Week 4: Kansas State 44-31 UCF Final

Week 5: Bye week

Week 6: Kansa State 21-29 Oklahoma State Final

Week 7: Kansas State 38-21 Texas Tech Final

Week 8: Sat. 10/21: Kansas State vs. TCU, 7:00 p.m., ET, ESPN2

Week 9: Sat. 10/28: Kansas State vs. Houston, 12:00 p.m., ET, ESPN2

Week 10: Sat. 11/04: Kansas State vs. Texas, TBD

Week 11: Sat. 11/11: Kansas State vs. Baylor, TBD

Week 12: Sat. 11/18: Kansas State vs. Kansas, TBD

Week 13: Sat 11/25: Kansas State vs. Iowa State, 12 p.m., ET, FOX

