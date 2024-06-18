TCU unveils new uniforms, helmets for season
FORT WORTH, Texas - The TCU Horned Frogs showed off their newly redesigned uniforms for next football season.
The uniforms come in solid white, purple and black.
Our new threads are here! #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/yMncW803UG
— TCU Football (@TCUFootball) June 17, 2024
They feature a small TCU logo and a patch that says Carter Boys on the collar.
"Our new threads are here," read a post on social media.
TCU also has some different helmet options, including one in chrome.
🗣️ Chrome is back 🔥 Tell a friend pic.twitter.com/ijQn8wzEoS
— TCU Football (@TCUFootball) June 17, 2024
The Horned Frogs will take the field in the new uniforms for the first time on August 30 against Stanford