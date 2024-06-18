TCU unveils new uniforms, helmets for season

FORT WORTH, Texas - The TCU Horned Frogs showed off their newly redesigned uniforms for next football season.

The uniforms come in solid white, purple and black.

They feature a small TCU logo and a patch that says Carter Boys on the collar.

"Our new threads are here," read a post on social media.

TCU also has some different helmet options, including one in chrome.

🗣️ Chrome is back 🔥 Tell a friend pic.twitter.com/ijQn8wzEoS — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) June 17, 2024

The Horned Frogs will take the field in the new uniforms for the first time on August 30 against Stanford