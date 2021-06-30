Is TCU an under the radar threat to Oklahoma’s Big 12 Title reign?

When the Oklahoma Sooners kick off the 2021 season, they’ll be in search of their seventh straight Big 12 Championship and their first national championship in now more than 20 years.

They’re a team that looks ready to contend, but as we’ve seen in years past, the Big 12 can provide some obstacles for the Sooners to navigate. In 2020, it came in the form of Iowa State and Kansas State. Oklahoma losing those games where the “You see! He’s not a machine, he’s a man!” moments that gave the rest of the Big 12 a sliver of hope that they could contend in the Big 12.

With some help, Lincoln Riley and the Sooners were able to work their way back into the Big 12 Championship game and were able to avenge their regular-season loss to Iowa State.

Every year there’s a team that surprises people and this year that could be the TCU Horned Frogs.

Josh Pate of 247 Sports and CBS Sports HQ sees Gary Patterson’s squad as a team that could be trouble in the Big 12.

One of those classic "Horned Frog lying in the weeds" scenarios set to unfold in the B12 this fall @statsowar 🐸🔪 pic.twitter.com/9Pr0XodmNd — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) June 28, 2021

Pate points to TCU’s schedule, which seems to line up perfectly for the Horned Frogs to make some noise.

The Horned Frogs will host the Texas Longhorns a week before the Red River Rivalry. TCU’s been fantastic against their rival down I-35 with a 7-2 record since joining the Big 12. They’ll get the Longhorns with Oklahoma on the horizon in the proverbial “look-ahead game.” TCU will have a chance to knock off Texas yet again.

Then a week after Texas and Oklahoma battle it out in Dallas, Texas, the Horned Frogs will head to Norman to face the Sooners. Oklahoma will be coming off an emotional game that will have the Cotton Bowl rocking with an expected return to 100% capacity. It’s certainly possible that the Sooners could have a letdown depending on how the Red River matchup plays out. Though that’s highly unlikely.

Story continues

Then finally, TCU will travel to Ames, Iowa to take on the Iowa State Cyclones in their Big 12 finale. The game will come a week after the Cyclones matchup with the Sooners. Again, this has the potential to be a letdown game, but like with the Sooners, I doubt it.

Finally, Pate points to a potentially underrated roster on the offensive side of the football. It certainly is underrated, but that’s because they have been inconsistent in recent years.

Max Duggan taking over at quarterback gives the Horned Frogs a player that can will them back into games with his throwing and running ability. Similar to Baker Mayfield, Duggan has that “never say die” moxie that believes he can make every play and win every game despite what the scoreboard says.

TCU is always prepared. With Gary Patterson, they have one of the best coaches in the conference, especially from a defensive standpoint and they certainly could be a thorn in the side of the Big 12’s contenders.