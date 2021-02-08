TCU tries to sustain Iowa State's misery

As TCU looks to build on its first victory in a month, reeling Iowa State will try again for its first Big 12 win of the season Tuesday as the teams meet in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Horned Frogs aim to hand the visiting Cyclones, who have not won a road game in almost two years, an eighth consecutive loss.

TCU (10-7, 3-5 Big 12) snapped a five-game losing streak -- four against ranked teams -- with an 81-78 home win over Oklahoma State on Feb. 3. RJ Nembhard (16.9 points per game) scored 20 points and Jaedon LeDee's layup and free throw with four seconds left in regulation helped the Horned Frogs to their first win since Jan. 2.

In the last two games, TCU has shot 52.3 percent after shooting 36.7 in the previous four. Mike Miles (14.8 ppg) had 18 points against the Cowboys - the third straight game he's scored at least that many.

"We've battled," TCU coach Jamie Dixon said. "We're getting better as a team ... We have opportunity to improve, get better. (There are) a lot of games left. We've got opportunities."

TCU was slated to face Baylor on Saturday, but COVID-19 issues within the Bears program postponed that one. Now, the Horned Frogs try to avoid a letdown against Iowa State (2-11, 0-8), which hasn't won since Dec. 20 when the Cyclones beat Jackson State 60-45.

Iowa State's seven consecutive losses matches their longest losing streak since dropping 10 straight in 2011, and the Cyclones are aiming to snap a 19-game road losing streak that dates back to a win at Kansas State on Feb. 16, 2019.

During Saturday's 79-72 loss at then-No. 9 Oklahoma, Iowa State went 16 of 31 from 3-point range as leading-scorer Rasir Bolton (15.8 ppg) hit a season-high five 3s and finished with 21 points. Still, the Sooners controlled the game by shooting 54.7 percent overall and owning a 40-30 rebounding advantage.

The Cyclones' last five opponents are shooting 53.2 percent.

"We're mad about the losses," forward Javan Johnson, who had 11 points Saturday, told The Des Moines Register. "We see we're getting better. We have to learn to close out the games. Our energy and focus is good."

