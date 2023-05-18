TCU transfer flips from Michigan State to join Razorbacks

Arkansas received more good news from the transfer portal, adding more depth to the secondary.

TCU transfer KeeYon Stewart announced he will be heading to Fayetteville to play for the Razorbacks instead of Michigan State, where he committed initially.

The decision came after he made an official visit to Fayetteville Wednesday.

Stewart spent four seasons at TCU, entering the program as a three-star recruit out of Houston. During his tenure with the Horned Frogs, he accumulated 46 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, ten pass breakups, an interception, and a forced fumble.

This is the fifth defensive back transfer to commit to the Hogs and the ninth overall defensive player. Stewart is expected to join the team later this month.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire