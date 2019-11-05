TCU transfer Delton leaves program; got scant playing time TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) is brought down by Oklahoma State cornerback Rodarius Williams (8) and defensive end Trace Ford, rear, in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) -- Graduate transfer quarterback Alex Delton has left TCU's team after not playing in the past two games.

Coach Gary Patterson acknowledged the departure of Delton during his weekly news conference Tuesday. The transfer from Kansas State was named a team captain at the beginning of the season and started the first two games for the Horned Frogs.

Patterson said Delton obviously wanted to play more. Freshman Max Duggan has started the past six games.

Duggan is dealing with an injured middle finger on his throwing hand sustained in Saturday's 34-27 loss at Oklahoma State. Michael Collins came in for Duggan and took a hard shot to the midsection on TCU's last offensive play.

Patterson said he thinks Duggan will play Saturday against No. 11 Baylor, but that Collins probably won't for the Frogs (4-4).

