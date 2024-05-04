TCU transfer Damonic Williams chooses Oklahoma over Texas, LSU, others

May 3—The Sooners' defensive line got a major boost Thursday with the announcement that TCU's Damonic Williams will be transferring to Oklahoma.

The news was first reported by On3's Hayes Fawcett. On3 listed Williams as the top available defensive lineman in the portal during the spring window.

Williams chose Oklahoma over Texas, LSU and Missouri.

He confirmed the news in a post on X, formerly Twitter, stating that the Sooners' coaching staff played a big role in the decision.

"Sooner nation I want you to know at the end of the day I chose you because of the relationships with Coach (Brent Venables) and Coach (Todd Bates) and the staff," Williams said in the post. "They were genuine and I believe in their ability to develop me as a man and a player and prepare me for the next level."

The 6-2, 320-pound California native was an All-Big 12 honorable mention in 2023 and an honorable mention for Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2022 and Defensive lineman of the Year in 2023.

He started every game for two consecutive seasons and will come to Norman with two years of eligibility remaining.

The Sooners' defensive line had a big 2024 recruiting class with a five-star in David Stone and two four stars in Jayden Jackson and Nigel Smith II.

Ethan Downs, Adepoju Abebawore, R Mason Thomas, Trace Ford, Gracen Halten and Da'Jon Terry all return to give the Sooners' defensive line depth and experience.