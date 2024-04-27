TCU tight end Jared Wiley selected by Kansas City Chiefs in fourth round of NFL Draft

TCU tight end Jared Wiley was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs with the No. 31 pick in Round 4 of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

He was the 131st overall draft pick. He is the second TCU player selected. Offensive lineman Bandon Coleman was selected by the Washington Commanders in the third round on Friday.

Wiley used a breakout senior season to cement himself as a NFL Draft pick. The 6-foot-7 tight end was first-team All-Big 12 after posting a career-best 47 receptions for 520 yards and eight touchdowns. All were team-highs for the Horned Frogs and the eight touchdowns were tied for the most by a tight end in college last season.

It was a big step up in production for Wiley, who was more of a red zone target in 2022. Wiley had 24 receptions for 245 yards and four touchdowns, which at the time were also career-highs. His best game came in the Big 12 title game against Kansas State where he had five receptions, 74 yards and a touchdown.

Prior to transferring to TCU in 2022, Wiley spent three seasons at Texas, but struggled to make an impact. Wiley never had a season with more than nine receptions or two touchdowns, but it just goes to show that a different situation is all it takes to bring out the best out of a player.

Wiley’s best football is still ahead of him and Wiley could make an instant impact as a red zone target at the next level while he continues to refine his route running and blocking skills right now.