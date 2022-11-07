TCU and Texas on collision course: Big 12 Power Rankings after week 10

Just when we thought there was some clarity at the top of the Big 12 standings, Texas knocks off Kansas State to assert themselves into contention for the Big 12 title.

Now, the Big 12 features four teams at 4-2 or better in conference play, including the still undefeated TCU Horned Frogs. With TCU’s win and Kansas State’s loss, the Horned Frogs now have a two-game lead on Texas, Kansas State, and Baylor with three games left to play.

TCU still has Texas and Baylor left to play. The Horned Frogs will hope to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive next week in Austin.

Here’s a look at this week’s Big 12 power rankings after week 10.

TCU Horned Frogs (9-0, 6-0 Big 12)

Nov 5, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Derius Davis (11) is tackled after the catch by Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (25) during the second half of a game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Rank: 1

This Week: Beat Texas Tech 34-24

It was a tight ball game through the third quarter, then the Horned Frogs outscored the Red Raiders 21-7 in the fourth quarter to pick up the win and remain undefeated.

Next Week: at Texas

Texas Longhorns (6-3, 4-2)

Nov 5, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) is chased by Kansas State Wildcats linebacker Desmond Purnell (32) during the first quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Rank: 4

This Week: Beat Kansas State 34-27

Texas kept its Big 12 title hopes alive with the win over Kansas State. Now they host the undefeated Horned Frogs to see if they can spoil TCU’s College Football Playoff aspirations.

Next Week: vs. TCU

Kansas State Wildcats (6-3, 4-2)

Nov 5, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Adrian Martinez (9) is tackled by defensive backs Morice Blackwell (37) and Jerrin Thompson (28) during the first quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Rank: 2

This Week: Lost to Texas 34-27

Kansas State spotted the Longhorns a 31-10 halftime lead and nearly pulled off the upset. Now, they need some help to get back into the Big 12 title picture. If TCU beats Texas next week, they’ll be in good position if they can win out.

Next Week: at Baylor

Baylor Bears (6-3, 4-2)

NORMAN, OK – NOVEMBER 5: Running back Craig Williams #0 of the Baylor Bears finds an opening for a 43-yard run on third and three against the Oklahoma Sooners but stops short of a touchdown to run out the clock in the fourth quarter on at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on November 5, 2022 in Norman, Oklahoma. Baylor won 38-35. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Previous Rank: 5

This Week: Beat Oklahoma 38-35

It was another impressive performance for the Baylor Bears run game. They racked up 281 yards rushing led by Craig “Squirrel” Williams and his 192 rushing yards. They can take another step toward a Big 12 berth if they’re able to beat Kansas State next week.

Next Week: vs. Kansas State

Kansas Jayhawks (6-3, 3-3)

Nov 5, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks running back Devin Neal (4) runs the ball as Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Mason Cobb (0) defends during the first half of the game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Rank: 8

This Week: Beat Oklahoma State 37-16

The Kansas Jayhawks recovered from their three-game losing streak to reach bowl eligibility for the first time since 2008. Devin Neal had a big game for the Jayhawks with 334 total yards to help lead Kansas past the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Next Week: at Texas Tech

Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-3, 3-3)

Nov 5, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks running back Devin Neal (4) runs the ball as Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Sean Michael Flanagan (18) misses a tackle during the second half of the game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Rank: 3

This Week: lost to Kansas 37-16

Without Spencer Sanders, the Cowboys didn’t really stand much of chance, but they still scored 16 points in the loss.

Next Week: vs. Iowa State

Oklahoma Sooners (5-4, 2-4)

Nov 5, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Eric Gray (0) runs with the ball against the Baylor Bears during the second half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Rank: 6

This Week: Lost 38-35 to Baylor

The Oklahoma Sooners had too many mistakes and couldn’t stop the Bears rushing attack and fall to 5-4 on the season.

Next Week: at West Virginia

Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-5, 2-4)

Nov 5, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs running back Kendre Miller (33) runs past Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Kosi Eldridge (6) during the second half of a game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Rank: 7

This Week: Lost 34-24 to TCU

So close, but yet so far away. The Red Raiders had TCU on the ropes for three quarters before a 21-point fourth quarter from the Horned Frogs took over the game.

Next Week: vs. Kansas

Iowa State Cyclones (4-5, 1-5)

Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Jaylin Noel (13) runs with the ball after making a chatch around West Virginia Mountaineers defensive back Aubrey Burks (2) during the first half in the Big-12 showdown at Jack Trice Stadium Saturday, Nov. 5. 2022, in Ames, Iowa.

Previous Rank: 10

This Week: Beat West Virginia 31-14

Iowa State got out of the basement with their win over West Virginia. The offense put together their best game in some time and the defense continued to prove their the best in the Big 12.

Next Week: at Oklahoma State

West Virginia Mountaineers (3-6, 1-5)

Iowa State Cyclones linebacker O’Rien Vance (34) and defensive lineman Domonique Orange (95) take down West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback JT Daniels (18) during the fourth quarter in the Big-12 showdown at Jack Trice Stadium Saturday, Nov. 5. 2022, in Ames, Iowa.

Previous Rank: 9

This Week: Lost to Iowa State 31-14

Who is this team and what did they do with the Mountaineers that beat Baylor a few weeks ago in Morgantown?

Next Week: vs. Oklahoma Sooners

