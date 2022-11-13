TCU stays undefeated with win over Texas: Big 12 Power Rankings after week 11

The Big 12’s College Football Playoff hopes stayed alive with TCU’s impressive road win over the Texas Longhorns.

It wasn’t an impressive margin of victory, but their ability to slow down Bijan Robinson was impressive. The Horned Frogs’ offense is what helped them get to 9-0, but it was the defense that gave them their 10th win.

They held Texas to 199 total yards and 28 net rushing yards in the game. If they can get consistent defensive efforts from that side of the ball, they’ll be hard to beat in Big 12 play and should cement themselves as a College Football Playoff team in a month.

They stayed at No. 1 in this week’s power rankings, but what about the rest of the Big 12?

TCU Horned Frogs (10-0, 7-0 Big 12)

Nov 12, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Christian Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) attempts to avoid a sack during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Rank: 1

This Week: Beat Texas 17-10

It took a botched mesh-point handoff by Max Duggan and Kendre Miller for the Longhorns to lose by only a score. The two sides played to a 3-0 game in the first half before TCU’s run game started making some noise. TCU showed that they can play defense as good as anyone in the Big 12 in the win.

The Horned Frogs follow their trip to Austin by heading back down I-35 to Waco to take on the Baylor Bears.

Next Week: at Baylor

Kansas State Wildcats (7-3, 5-2)

Nov 12, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn (22) runs the ball as Baylor Bears safety Devin Lemear (20) defends during the first half at McLane Stadium. Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Rank: 3

This Week: Beat Baylor 31-3

Sure they lost to Texas the week before, but their stomping of the Baylor Bears warrants moving them up in this week’s rankings.

Will Howard took over for Adrian Martinez, and the Wildcats’ offense didn’t miss a beat. Kansas State’s defense held Baylor’s vaunted rushing attack to 103 yards in the win.

Next Week: at West Virginia

Texas Longhorns (6-4, 4-3)

Nov 12, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Christian Horned Frogs defensive lineman Dylan Horton (98) sacks Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Rank: 2

This Week: Lost to TCU 17-10

Quinn Ewers struggled in the most important game of the season for the Longhorns, while TCU held Bijan Robinson to 2.4 yards per carry. Texas now has to go on the road to face a Jayhawks team that beat them in Austin a year ago.

Next Week: at Kansas

Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-3, 4-3)

Nov 12, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive end Brock Martin (9) celebrates after Collin Oliver (30) defensive end sacked Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) late in the fourth quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. OSU won 20-14. Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Rank: 6

This Week: Beat Iowa State 20-14

Oklahoma State’s defense found a way to win with relentless pressure and forcing five turnovers to end their two-game losing streak before heading to Norman for Bedlam. Spencer Sanders’ availability and capability will be the biggest determining factor in this game.

Next Week: vs. Oklahoma

Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-5, 3-4)

Texas Tech’s wide receiver Xavier White (14) runs with the ball against Kansas in a Big 12 football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Jones AT&T Stadium. Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Previous Rank: 8

This Week: Beat Kansas 43-28

Texas Tech scored 17 in the first and 16 in the fourth quarter led by Tyler Shough’s 322 combined rushing and passing yards and two touchdowns to beat Kansas and move to within one game of bowl eligibility.

Next Week: at Iowa State

Baylor Bears (6-4, 4-3)

Nov 12, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats tight end Ben Sinnott (34) makes a touchdown catch against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Rank: 4

This Week: Lost to Kansas State 31-3

Blake Shapen threw two interceptions and the Baylor run game was limited as the Bears had to play from behind for most of this one. Baylor gets an opportunity to slow the College Football Playoff train when they host the TCU Horned Frogs next Saturday.

Next Week: vs. TCU

Kansas Jayhawks (6-4, 3-4)

Kansas’ Jason Bean runs with the ball against Texas Tech in a Big 12 football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Jones AT&T Stadium. Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Previous Rank: 5

This Week: Lost to Texas Tech 43-28

After their 5-0 start, the Jayhawks have dropped three of their last four. As good as Jason Bean’s been, he’s not as efficient in the red zone as Jalon Daniels. Though they’re bowl eligible, they’re still trying to end the season with some momentum.

Kansas now prepares to host the Texas Longhorns who will be eager for revenge after losing at home to the Jayhawks a year ago.

Next Week: vs. Texas

West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6, 2-5)

Nov 12, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (0) catches a pass for a touchdown over Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Woodi Washington (0) during the third quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Rank: 10

This Week: Beat Oklahoma 23-20

Garrett Greene entered the game in relief of J.T. Daniels, and the West Virginia Mountaineers overcame two turnovers and a big day on the ground from Eric Gray to pick up the win.

Next Week: vs. Kansas State

Oklahoma Sooners (5-5, 2-5)

Nov 12, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Garrett Greene (6) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Rank: 7

This Week: Lost to West Virginia 23-20

A rainy day in Morgantown limited the passing game to less than 200 yards. Oklahoma was just 1 of 11 on third down and couldn’t take advantage of Eric Gray’s huge rushing performance. The defense struggled with yet another dual-threat quarterback as Garrett Greene combined for more than 200 total yards and three touchdowns.

Next Week: vs. Oklahoma State

Iowa State Cyclones (4-6, 1-6)

Nov 12, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Jaylin Noel (13) reacts after the Cyclones final possession against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the fourth quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. OSU won 20-14. Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Rank: 9

This Week: Lost to Oklahoma State 20-14

Hunter Dekkers threw three interceptions and Iowa State turned the ball over five times in the loss. The defense played well again, but when the offense turns the ball over like that, it doesn’t matter how good a defense you have.

Next Week: vs. Texas Tech

