TCU Spring Game preview: Players/Storylines to watch

TCU is going all out for the end of spring football practice as the program has decided to make Saturday’s spring game a large-scale event.

‘Frogapalooza’ will include a live band, carnival games and more starting at 2 p.m., but the main draw for most fans will be getting their first glimpse at the 3024 Horned Frogs.

While injuries have ravaged the offense this spring, it’ll still be a good chance for many fans to see how different the Horned Frogs will look on defense this upcoming season. While a number of key contributors could be held out on Saturday, here’s seven players to watch during Saturday’s spring game:

Running back Cam Cook

Breakdown: Cook has been mostly steady as the lead back throughout camp, but over the last four or five practices it’s clear that Cook has hit another gear. In the scrimmage on April 19, Cook had one drive where he scored a 25-yard touchdown on the first play of the series.

Cook has displayed more of his big play ability including as a receive. He recently had a touchdown during 7-on-7 during a wheel route and has been the most consistent offensive player down to down. A big spring game performance could be just what Cook needs to cement himself as the unquestioned starter.

The quarterbacks

Breakdown: Ken Seals and Hauss Hejny had to be on here for obvious reasons as spring games are often showcase games for quarterbacks. Just think about how Texas’ Arch Manning had social media buzzing last week with his spring game performance. Seals and Hejny have had their moments in camp with Seals being the experienced veteran that knows where to go with the ball most of the time.

Hejny is the talented newcomer that has a bit of a gunslinger in him, but his arm talent and mobility are impressive to see in person and should impress those who make the trip to Amon G. Carter Stadium. It should be noted both will be limited with the receivers they’ll have to throw to with many likely being held out.

Linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr

Breakdown: Arguably TCU’s biggest addition from the transfer portal, the former Cal linebacker has been a steadying presence on defense for the Horned Frogs during the spring. Elarms-Orr is an athletic linebacker that is comfortable making plays in coverage and playing sideline to sideline. He showed his impressive speed earlier this week in practice when he raced across the field and intercepted a deep crossing route near the sideline.

Don’t be surprised if Elarms-Orr makes the most plays on defense on Saturday.

Safety Cameron Smith

Breakdown: Nobody has made as many plays in the secondary as the Memphis transfer. Smith’s size won’t jump out to you, but he plays much bigger than his frame and his high football I.Q. allows him to read and react to plays quicker than most. Smith has multiple days in the spring where he forced multiple turnovers and he’s just as comfortable playing against the run as he has been in coverage.

Smith has been one of the most pleasant surprises of spring camp and could be putting himself in position to have a starting or major role in the fall.

Wide receiver Eric McAlister

Breakdown: One of the few scholarship receivers that has been healthy most of camp, the Boise State transfer has been the most productive receivers. McAlister looks the part of what you want from an outside receiver at 6-foot-4. McAlister knows how to use his size to his advantage like he did on Thursday when he jumped over a defender to reel in a tightly contested fly route on the sidelines.

McAlister isn’t just a jump ball target as he’s also shown effectiveness with underneath routes like drags and outs. McAlister will probably the favorite target of Seals during the game and expect to see a highlight catch or two.

Defensive lineman Nana Osafo-Mensah

Breakdown: Even before Damonic Williams hit the transfer portal, it would be fair to say Osafo-Mensah has been the most productive defensive linemen during the spring. The Notre Dame transfer was nearly unblockable at the start of camp, picking up sacks and tackles for loss almost everyday. Even with the offensive line improving down the stretch, Osafo-Mensah was still a disruptive force.

With Williams’ departure, the Horned Frogs will need even more from Osafo-Mensah and Saturday could be a great opportunity to showcase what he’s capable of.

The offensive line

Breakdown: After struggling mightily over the first week or so of spring ball, there’s been some positive growth on the offensive line, but this is still the unit that has the most question marks at the close of spring practice. The first-team group has mainly been Mike Nichols, Carson Bruno, Coltin Deery, Remington Strickland and Ben Taylor-Whitfield or Bless Harris at offensive tackle. It would be huge for this group to have a strong day and take some momentum into the off-season where surely the staff will bring in more pieces.