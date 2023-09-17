TCU spoils Houston's Big 12 debut; a recap of Texas college football games on Sept. 16

A recap and roundup of major Texas college football games on Saturday, Sept. 16

TCU 36, Houston 13

HOUSTON — TCU quarterback Chandler Morris threw for 314 yards and two touchdowns as the Horned Frogs spoiled Houston’s Big 12 Conference debut with a 36-13 victory. TCU (2-1, 1-0) won its second straight game after a season-opening loss to Colorado. TCU’s offense had a fast-paced opening drive that ended with a 33-yard touchdown pass from Morris to Warren Thompson, just 1:31 into the game. Morris finished 24 of 37, threw one interception and added 53 rushing yards on 12 carries. Houston (1-2, 0-1) moved up from the American Athletic Conference this season but suffered a rude welcoming to the Big 12.

Texas 31, Wyoming 10

AUSTIN, Texas — Xavier Worthy caught a 44-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter and Jerrin Thompson added an interception return for another score minutes later as No. 4 Texas pulled away late from Wyoming for a 31-10 victory. The win pushed the Longhorns to 3-0 for the firs time since 2012. Jonathon Brooks added 164 yards rushing for Texas. Harrison Waylee led Wyoming with 110 yards rushing and a 62-yard touchdown. The game was tied 10-10 to start the fourth quarter before Worthy broke the game open with a short catch and scamper along the sideline to the end zone.

Texas Tech 41, Tarleton State 3

LUBBOCK, Texas — Malik Dunlap returned the first of his two interceptions for a touchdown, Tahj Brooks set a career high with 158 yards rushing and Texas Tech got its first win of the season, 41-3 win over lower-division Tarleton State. The 1-2 Red Raiders led for good when Dunlap had a 54-yard interception return only 2 1/2 minutes into the game. Tarleton got its only points on a short field goal with 5:04 left in the game. That was only a few plays after Texans receiver Jaden Smith was taken off the field on a stretcher right after being treated by trainers from both teams. ESPN’s game broadcast said Smith had a neck injury and was being taken to a local hospital. He gave thumbs-up with both hands as the motorized cart was driving off the field.

Texas A&M 47, Louisiana-Monroe 3

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Conner Weigman threw for 337 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score in less than three quarters to lead Texas A&M to a 47-3 rout of Louisiana-Monroe. Texas A&M (2-1) easily handled Louisiana-Monroe (2-1), which plays in the Sun Belt conference, to bounce back after dropping out of the top 25 following a 48-33 loss at Miami last week. Both of Weigman’s touchdowns came in the first half as A&M built a 27-3 lead after the kickoff was delayed by an hour due to lightning in the area.

Baylor 30, LIU 7

WACO, Texas — Richard Reese ran for two touchdowns, freshman Dawson Pendergrass added 111 yards and a score on 21 carries and Baylor ended a six-game losing streak with a 30-7 win over FCS team LIU. Baylor also ended a four-game losing streak at home. The game had a two-hour delay because of lightning in the area that first started when the teams were leaving the field at halftime. The Bears had had four scoring drives that last at least 10 plays, the last when Sawyer Robertson threw a 3-yard TD to tight end Drake Dabney with 5:41 left in the game.

North Texas 40, Louisiana Tech 37

RUSTON, La. — Noah Rauschenberg made a 31-yard field goal as time expired and North Texas beat Louisiana Tech 40-37. Rauschenberg’s kick ended a nine-play, 61-yard drive that took just 61 seconds. The Bulldogs entered the fourth quarter down 30-14 but scored three TDs — the first five seconds into the final stanza — and a field goal to even the score at 37. Tyre Shelton ran it in from the 7, Jack Turner from the 1, Jacob Barnes connected on a 30-yard field goal and Turner threw a 36-yard score to Smoke Harris with 64 seconds remaining to knot it.

Rice 59, Texas Southern 7

HOUSTON — JT Daniels passed for 255 yards and four touchdowns, true freshman Daelen Alexander rushed for two scores and Rice eased past Texas Southern 59-7 on Saturday. Rice cornerback Tre’shon Devones recovered a fumble at the TSU 16 on the first offensive play of the game. Alexander scored from a yard out to begin the onslaught. Daniels had scoring plays of 35 and 70 yards for a 21-0 lead at the 9:39 mark of the first quarter. The 70-yarder was Kobie Campbell’s first career touchdown. A 36-yard connection with Luke McCaffrey made it 42-7 with 1:12 left before halftime. Tim Horn made a career-long 48-yard field goal early in the third quarter.

Stephen F. Austin 41, Northwestern State 7

NATCHITOCHES, La. — Brian Maurer threw for 199 yards and three touchdowns, Jerrell Wimbley rushed for 115 yards, and Stephen F. Austin rolled past Northwestern State 41-7. The Lumberjacks led 21-0 after one quarter and 34-0 at halftime before pushing their lead to 41-0 in the third quarter. Included among Maurer’s three TD passes were connections of 50 and 53 yards to Anthony Williams, his only receptions of the game. Amad Murray had a 25-yard fumble return for a Lumberjacks touchdown.

SMU 69, Prairie View A&M 0

DALLAS — Preston Stone threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score in SMU’s 69-0 rout of Prairie View A&M. Stone completed 15 of 20 passes for 300 yards, and he also had a 5-yard touchdown run. He connected with Roderick Daniels Jr. on a 91-yard touchdown pass and twice for scores to Jordan Kerley. Jordan Hudson and Romello Brinson also caught touchdown passes from Stone. Trazon Connley threw for 51 yards for Prairie View A&M (1-2).

