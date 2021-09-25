TCU and SMU scuffle after Mustangs' attempt to plant flag at midfield

TCU and SMU have played 100 college football games in their history and the winner walking away with Iron Skillet.

On Saturday in Fort Worth, SMU kept the trophy in their possession with a 42-34 victory. Tanner Mordecai threw four touchdown passes and Ulysses Bentley IV ran for 153 yards and a touchdown as the Mustangs moved to 4-0.

But while the game was certainly entertaining with over 1,000 yards combined in total offense, what happened after the final gun was more interesting.

Lately, some road teams that score impressive victories have taken the team flag and planted it on the home team's logo. (Remember Baker Mayfield doing this against Ohio State in 2017.)

And then SMU CB Brandon Crossley takes the flag back to midfield and plants it on the TCU logo.



Some TCU players rush back to the logo, the flag breaks and it’s returned to SMU.



Just rivalry things: pic.twitter.com/0bVtOWvLcK — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) September 25, 2021

SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice tried the same trick on Saturday, but was instead met by members of the TCU football team, who quickly got that player off the logo. SMU cornerback Brandon Crossley then took the flag and planted it leading to TCU players again going to defend their turn.

During the scuffle, the flag broke and SMU took the remains of it back.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: SMU, TCU scuffle after Mustangs' attempt to plant flag at midfield