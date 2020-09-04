College football is back playing, and the NFL kicks off in less than a week. That makes it easy to forget they are trying to pull this off during a pandemic.

But an announcement from TCU late Friday afternoon has reminded everyone of the reality.

The Horned Frogs already have postponed next week’s scheduled opener against SMU after a recent spike in COVID-19 cases among players and staff.

“We are disappointed to announce that our upcoming football game against SMU will not be played as scheduled on September 11,” TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati said, via Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “We have agreed with SMU to monitor dates throughout the season to potentially make up the game.”

The teams were scheduled to play next Friday, Sept. 11. The Mustangs open the season Saturday against Texas State, and that game remains on schedule.

According to Davison, “A few position groups have been depleted by the recent outbreak and it simply was not feasible for TCU to go forward with the SMU game.”

TCU-SMU postponed after spike in COVID-19 numbers for Horned Frogs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk