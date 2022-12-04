TCU remains in top four in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

The coaches appear to be in TCU’s corner after their heartbreaking Big 12 Championship loss to Kansas State. The Horned Frogs dropped only one spot to No. 4 in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

USC was not so lucky. The Trojans dropped down to No. 8 after their loss in the Pac-12 Championship to Utah. Ohio State took their spot in the top four, and with TCU moving down to No. 4, the Buckeyes are now at No. 3. Georgia and Michigan remain at No. 1 and No. 2 respectively.

The College Football Playoff Committee ended up doing right by TCU by keeping them at No. 3 and putting Ohio State at No. 4. Putting Alabama in with two losses would have set a dangerous precedent that the committee probably would not stick to when a two-loss team not named Alabama is on the playoff bubble.

So the College Football Playoff Semifinals will see Georgia take on Ohio State in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta and The Horned Frogs heading out west to play Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl.

A Michigan-Ohio State rematch would have been a very fun semifinal matchup, and TCU-Georgia would have been a sneaky good game.

The Oklahoma Sooners did not receive any votes. OU fans will have to wait until the 2023 season to see their teams in the polls.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire