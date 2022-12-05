James Franklin expresses concern over the transfer portal
James Franklin shared his concerns with the transfer portal process in college football.
James Franklin shared his concerns with the transfer portal process in college football.
The book is closed on the regular season in college football. And as we head into the bowl games, its time for the penultimate NCAA Re-Rank 1-131.
College Football Playoff, bowl game first quick predictions. early lines, analysis before starting the deep dive into all 41 matchups & the CFP National Championship
What were your thoughts after finding out the Buckeyes made the CFP? #GoBucks
Williams' status for the Cotton Bowl is uncertain.
Mertz has spent the last three seasons as Wisconsin's starting quarterback.
Lots of Christmas movies, Christmas songs and holiday-themed episodes of TV shows have come out of Wilmington. Here's just a few worth knowing about.
Michigan players J.J. McCarthy and Donovan Edwards speak, along with Head Coach Jim Harbaugh, after the Wolverines' dominant performance over Purdue in the Big Ten Championship.
When Donald Trump took his oath of office at his inauguration in 2017, he vowed to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” Now, he’s suggesting that the country should terminate “all rules…even those found in the Constitution” in his ongoing scheme to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. “This is somebody who has an autocratic personality,” says Ruth Ben-Ghiat, author of the book “Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present.” Trump is the focus of multiple investigations that have been closing in on him, and he’s faced a devastating series of legal setbacks in recent weeks. And at the same time, he’s escalated his rhetoric and language. “He’d be very happy to destroy everything that he feels has wronged him,” Ben-Ghiat says.
Everything Jim Harbaugh, J.J. McCarthy and Donovan Edwards said after Michigan's win over Purdue.
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife reportedly began receiving calls about turkey attacks on mail carriers in October 2021.
CHICAGO (AP) Aaron Rodgers figured the Green Bay Packers were in a good spot and would find a way to pull out the win. Rodgers led three fourth-quarter scoring drives, receiver Christian Watson took an end-around 46 yards for a touchdown in the closing minutes after Jaire Alexander intercepted Justin Fields, and Green Bay rallied to beat Chicago 28-19 on Sunday. The Packers (5-8) looked like they were on their way to another loss after dropping seven of eight.
“We regularly see people who receive years in prison for what is essentially glorified trespassing.”View Entire Post ›
"I think it's just a wonderful example of life imitating art."
The director of the "After-School Satan Club" said the club intends to support free thought, critical thinking, and problem-solving in kids.
The Arizona secretary of state's office is calling for an investigation and "action" after two Cochise County supervisors refused to certify election results.
A Connecticut mom rushed to her daughter's aid after she was bitten by a rabid raccoon outside their front door.
The #49ers' showdown with the Dolphins won't matter much in San Francisco's quest for an NFC West crown.
Rail unions have rejected an eight per cent pay offer that would have averted debilitating Christmas train strikes.
A 21-year-old woman — lured from Arkansas — was rescued by Miami police after she sent her father a distressing text message on Thanksgiving. Days later, a South Florida man was arrested for trafficking her.
Nick Saban made the case for Alabama football to sneak into the College Football Playoff, but the Crimson Tide won't be part of the field.