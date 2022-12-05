James Franklin expresses concern over the transfer portal

NBC

When Donald Trump took his oath of office at his inauguration in 2017, he vowed to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” Now, he’s suggesting that the country should terminate “all rules…even those found in the Constitution” in his ongoing scheme to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. “This is somebody who has an autocratic personality,” says Ruth Ben-Ghiat, author of the book “Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present.” Trump is the focus of multiple investigations that have been closing in on him, and he’s faced a devastating series of legal setbacks in recent weeks. And at the same time, he’s escalated his rhetoric and language. “He’d be very happy to destroy everything that he feels has wronged him,” Ben-Ghiat says.