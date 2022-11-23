TCU remains in position for CFP, Oklahoma rises in latest USA TODAY Sports 1-131 re-rank

The race for the conference championship is still on for three teams in the Big 12, but the remaining seven teams are scattered in the latest rankings.

TCU’s clinched a spot in the Big 12 title game. Kansas State has a “win, and you’re in scenario” ahead of this week’s matchup with Kansas. A loss to the Jayhawks, and the door opens for the Texas Longhorns to sneak into the conference championship game.

The Big 12 has eaten itself alive in recent weeks. After having as many as three top ten teams early in the season, just one team remains in this week’s USA TODAY Sports 1-131 re-rank.

4. TCU Horned Frogs

Nov 19, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs place kicker Griffin Kell (39) and his teammates celebrate the victory over the Baylor Bears after Kell kicks the game winning field goal against the Bears as time expires at McLane Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Change: None

After perhaps the most bizarre ending to a game that we’ve seen this season, the Horned Frogs are still undefeated. Thus, they remain at No. 4 in the rankings.

A loss in the final regular season game against Iowa State would most likely end any playoff hopes in Fort Worth.

13. Kansas State Wildcats

Nov 19, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown talks with Kansas State Wildcats head coach Chris Klieman after the game at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Change: +5

The Wildcats boast a top 15 ranking after beating West Virginia by 17 on the road. Must be nice.

If the Wildcats win on Saturday, they’re going to the Big 12 Championship.

25. Texas Longhorns

Oct 15, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) calls a play from the line of scrimmage during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Change: +6

After blowing the Jayhawks out of the water in Lawrence, the Longhorns are back in the top 25. UT’s Big 12 hopes are still alive, but they will need some help to get to Arlington.

The Longhorns need to win and will also need Kansas to beat Kansas State on Saturday to pull ahead of the Wildcats for second place in the conference.

33. Baylor

WACO, TX – NOVEMBER 13: Head coach Dave Aranda of the Baylor Bears watches his team play against the Oklahoma Sooners in the second half at McLane Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Waco, Texas. Baylor won 27-14. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Change: +1

After falling victim to the Frogs by way of a fire-drill field goal, Baylor is at No. 33.

Four conference losses and five losses total is a bit of a deceiving picture. This Baylor team is far better than 6-5.

43. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables, left, and and Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy before a Bedlam college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

Bedlam Football

Change: -15

The Pokes have dropped three of their last four and are now 7-4 on the season. Although they did lose a lot of pieces in the offseason, OSU’s downfall has been swift.

52. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Nov. 19, 2022; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) gets tackle by Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive line Tony Bradford Jr. (97)during the third quarter in the senior day Big-12 showdown at Jack Trice Stadium. Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune-USA TODAY Network

Change: +5

Perhaps the Red Raiders will be due for a few more wins next season. Until then, here they sit in the low 50s. Seeing how the Sooners play after winning Bedlam in a hostile Lubbock at night will be an interesting way to close the season

53. Kansas Jayhawks

Nov 19, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) drops back to pass as Texas Longhorns defensive end Ovie Oghoufo (18) defends during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Change: -10

At least the Jayhawks are bowl eligible. Kansas is another Big 12 team that should be concerned on whether or not they will be able to keep their head coach after this season.

55. Oklahoma Sooners

Nov 19, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners coach Brent Venables shouts at an official during a game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

Change: +6

There’s not much to say at this point that hasn’t been said about the Sooners. It’s been a sad, disappointing season but momentum is being built at the right time.

79. Iowa State Cyclones

Nov 20, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell reacts during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Change: -3

Speaking of a sad and disappointing season, the Iowa State Cyclones.

While they boast a top defense, the Iowa State offense has not been very good. With several high-profile head coaching jobs open, it’s easy to wonder if this weekend will be the last time we see Matt Campbell in Ames.

89. West Virginia Mountaineers

Oct 29, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown argues a call with an official during the second quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Change: -2

And last and certainly least, we have the Mountaineers. The dream that was bowl eligibility died in Morgantown after losing to Kansas State by 17 at home.

