TCU recruiting notebook: Horned Frogs lose local star, but add a talented safety

It’s been an eventful recruiting week for TCU as the Horned Frogs gained a commitment, but also saw a local star reopen his recruitment.

North Crowley star Chris Jimerson Jr. decommitted from TCU on Wednesday. In a statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Jimerson said the decision was based on his desire to play under center.

“I would like to express my gratitude to Coach (Doug) Meacham and the entire TCU coaching staff for believing in me,” Jimerson said. “Playing for TCU has been a lifelong dream of mine. I also want to thank the entire TCU community for their support over the past year. After careful consideration... I have made the difficult decision to decommit from TCU as an athlete to pursue opportunities as a quarterback at the collegiate level.

“While this decision was tough, I believe it is the right one for me. I will share my final decision soon.”

Jimerson had a breakout junior season leading North Crowley to 6A-Division I state semifinals. Jimerson threw for 3,031 yards, 40 touchdowns and just three interceptions while leading the Panthers to a 14-1 record.

Jimerson also rushed for 1,089 yards and 12 more touchdowns for North Crowley. The 5’10 three-star prospect is rated the No. 83 athlete and the No. 166 prospect in the state according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

North Texas is a school that could possibly give Jimerson the opportunity at quarterback he’s looking for as TCU already has its quarterback for this class with four-star prospect Ty Hawkins, who is competing against the other top quarterbacks in the class at the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles.

On the flip side, TCU landed three-star safety Julius Simms from Whitehouse, Texas on Monday. Listed at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds Simms has the type of size Horned Frogs safeties coach Paul Gonzales covets.

Simms is ranked the No. 92 safety in the Class of 2025 and the No. 168 prospect in the state. As a junior Simms produced 56 tackles, 3 stops for loss, a sack, forced fumble, interception and a blocked punt. As a sophomore Simms had 59 tackles and an interception.

Like many of the skill players TCU has recruited, Simms is also a multi-sport standout as he ran a 23.90 200 and got reps on Whitehouse’s 4x100 and 4x200 relays as a junior. TCU beat out Kansas, Houston, Michigan and Kansas State for the talented safety.

Even with Jimerson’s decommitment TCU’s 16-man recruiting class moved up a spot to No. 13 nationally and No. 1 in the Big 12, one spot ahead of Arizona State.