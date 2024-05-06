TCU recruiting notebook: Horned Frogs add Houston transfer to the defensive line

The TCU football program wrapped up a strong week by picking up much needed depth on its defensive line through the transfer portal.

On Sunday, the Horned Frogs landed a commitment from Houston defensive lineman transfer Hakeem Ajijolaiya. Ajijolaiya has spent the last five seasons with Houston before transferring to Fort Worth.

In 2023, Ajijolaiya started six of the Cougars’ 12 games at nose tackle. He had 21 tackles (10 solo) and a tackle for loss while also recovering a fumble during Houston’s 36-13 loss to TCU on Sept. 16 last year. At 6-foot-2, 320 pounds Ajijolaiya at the very least will provide depth and experience to the defensive line which lost Damonic Williams to Oklahoma earlier this off-season.

In 2022 Ajijolaiya appeared in all 13 games with nearly a 100 snaps on the defensive line. He had four tackles and a fumble recovery. Ajijolaiya played sparingly in 2021 and 2020 during his redshirt freshmen seasons.

Ajijolaiya is now the second transfer TCU has landed this off-season along with Alabama transfer James Brockermeyer. On the high school front, the Horned Frogs added another piece from one of the top high school programs in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Denton Ryan linebacker Dillon Arkansas committed to the Horned Frogs last week. Arkansas is currently unranked by 247Sports, but has been one of Ryan’s most productive linebackers the last two seasons.

Last season Arkansas had 73 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble. In 2022 he was even more productive with 80 tackles, six tackles for loss and a forced fumble. Listed at 6’1, 190 pounds Arkansas held offers from Duke, Baylor, SMU and Utah before committing to the Horned Frogs.

TCU now has eight players committed in the 2025 class with half of the class being from the DFW area. Arkansas is still keeping his recruit somewhat open as he has planned official visits to Baylor and Rice in June according to 247Sports.

The Horned Frogs’ ‘25 class currently ranks No. 30 in the country and No. 5 in the Big 12.